Charlotte Flair Opens Up On Andrade Divorce

In late 2024, Charlotte Flair divorced from Andrade, ending a wrestling power-couple that began in 2019 and married three years later. Speaking to Sherri Shepherd to promote WrestleMania 41, Flair couldn’t help but see her split from Andrade as a failure.

“I felt like I was failing at my job. I felt like I was failing in my personal life and the embarrassment of being divorced again and then being compared to my father.”

Though news of their divorce broke in February 205, a judge finalized the split in October of last year. The pair had been able to keep their divorce secret for months and if Flair had her way, it never would’ve reached the public.

“When I made the decision to file for divorce, the only thing I kept thinking was I just didn’t want anyone to know.” “I was able to keep the divorce a secret until I came back won the Royal Rumble… and then boom everything hits the media and I was everything that I had been scared of hit that day and I was like the fight’s over I have nothing to fight this is me this is who I am I’m standing in my worth and people can have their opinions.”

Flair struggled to fight back tears as she spoke to Shepherd about splitting with Andrade, her third divorce in just over a decade. The two-time Women’s Royal Rumble winner shared her heartbreaking reaction after filing for divorce, telling herself “I have failed again.”

News of the couple’s divorce going public would throw Flair back into a dark place mere days after her historic Royal Rumble victory. Since then, however, Flair has worked hard, both in and out of the ring and proudly declared that she is on “my biggest comeback yet.”

Flair will challenge WWE Women’s Champion Tiffany Stratton at WrestleMania, where she intends to add another title reign to her name. While she continues to work through the emotions of her divorce Flair remains dedicated to her craft in the ring.