Andrade Released From WWE Contract

WWE has released Andrade

The former US Champion had asked for his release earlier this week and went public with his request but the officials at the time had declined the request.

The former NXT star then took on his Twitter earlier to tell the fans that a good news was coming and the company has confirmed just minutes ago that they have granted release to Andrade:

WWE has come to terms on the release of Andrade. We wish him all the best in all of his future endeavors. https://t.co/h5HggeFPjv — WWE (@WWE) March 22, 2021

Andrade started his wrestling career in 2003 and he wrestled under a mask as La Sombra for promotions such as NJPW, CMLL and more during his early career.

Andrade In WWE

He then joined WWE in 2015. The company officials decided to remove his mask upon his debut and the high flying star was dubbed as Andrade “Cien” Almas.

He had a good run in NXT where he won the brand’s top title by defeating Drew McIntyre during the NXT TakeOver: WarGames event in 2017.

He was then drafted to the SmackDown brand in 2018 and while Andrade was initially built as a future star, Vince McMahon quickly lost interest in him.

The Raw Executive Director Paul Heyman saw potential in Andrade and pushed him during his tenure in the office but the former NXT champion was sidelined after Heyman was removed from the position and now he has been released.

There is no word yet on what the former WWE star is planning for his future but he recently trademarked the La Sombra moniker and it’s likely that he will bring it back for his post-WWE career.

Not many details about his release have been made public so it’s hard to say if he is bound by a non-compete clause. It would be interesting to see where he ends up once he is free from any contractual obligations.