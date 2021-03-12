Andrade Requested WWE Release Earlier This Week (Updated)

Andrade is creating buzz this morning after the former NXT champion has taken some actions which are making people wonder about his WWE future.

The former NXT star as seen in the below screenshot has removed all mentions of WWE from his Twitter bio and the profile is no longer verified on the social site:

Update: SEScoops has learned that Andrade requested his release from WWE this past Monday at Raw. The news was first reported by WrestlingInc. It is unclear at this time whether or not his release will be granted, but we can confirm – Andrade wants out.

Andrade’s WWE Run

Andrade had a promising start to his WWE career and he quickly rose through the ranks in NXT after his signing in 2015. He had a successful run with the NXT title.

He was then moved to the main roster in 2018 and the former US champion was said to be one of the talents seen as future stars by Paul Heyman during his run as the Executive Director of Raw.

Andrade’s push came to a screeching half after Paul Heyman was removed from the position. It’s been said that Vince McMahon does not see Andrade as somebody who can draw money for WWE.

The Mexican star’s last storyline in WWE was when he was teaming up with Angel Garza but he has not been part of any angle since their breakup. Andrade hasn’t been seen on WWE programming since October 2020.

There is no word yet on what these recent actions mean for the future of the WWE star but we will keep you posted as more details about his status with the company become available.