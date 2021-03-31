Andrade Talks Where He Wants To Wrestle Next, What Went Wrong In WWE

Andrade was recently released from WWE and does not have a 90-day no-compete clause. This has led many to wonder where he might perform for next. He recently took part in an interview with Mas Lucha that has been translated by Lucha Blog. During the discussion, he talked about where he might want to wrestle next.

“Andrade would like to reunite with La Mascara or Rush as Los Ingobernables, or go it alone. Andrade says he’s open to either option, says he’s open to working with and has talked with various companies in Mexico but doesn’t want to sign a Mexico contract,” Tweeted Lucha Blog.

you can think of a name in Mexico, Andrade would like to wrestle them again. Can't remember if he teamed with Santo but would like to do that too. — luchablog (@luchablog) March 31, 2021

The possibility of Andrade turning up in Ring of Honor seems quite plausible.

“Andrade’s not going to sign a contract in Mexico, though he might in the US. He’s brought up the concept of facing Rush in ROH a couple of times during this, as a idea he likes,” another Tweet reads.

the vibe I get from this interview is Andrade hasn't definitely decided where he's going yet, everything still on the table. ROH and AAA both seemed to come up the most if that means anything. — luchablog (@luchablog) March 31, 2021

Andrade On What Went Wrong In WWE

Andrade was also asked about what went wrong in WWE. He’s not really sure, he just knows that it didn’t go well. He also noted that he’s got offers to wrestle from all over the world.

“Andrade explains he got Lasik eye surgery in November. When he was in CMLL, the longest he went without wrestling was one month, so being out and then not being used for four months was uncomfortable,” Lucha Blog Tweeted. “That made his decision quick to leave; he’s got offers to wrestle everywhere in the world now.”

“He’s not pointing the blame at one person or reason why WWE didn’t work out, he doesn’t fell like he really understands the why, just that it didn’t it,” another Tweet reads.

Andrade clarifies he was not being paid three million dollars per year. He could earn millions over the lifetime of the contract



Andrade again going through the list of non-Hispanic talent not used well – he doesn't think it's an issue of race — luchablog (@luchablog) March 31, 2021