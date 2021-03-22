Andrade Thanks Triple H, Paul Heyman & More Following WWE Release

Andrade will soon be a free agent after WWE granted his release over the weekend.

On Monday, he issued a brief statement on social media thanking select people in WWE. He specifically thanked Triple H, Paul Heyman and William Regal for the years of support behind the scenes. He also thanked his fans and offered a “big hug” to the talent and WWE employees who he got a chance to work with.

I want to thank @TripleH , @HeymanHustle and @RealKingRegal for all these years and great support that they gave me all these years also to the fans who were always supporting me, a big hug to all the talent and workers who always behaved kindly to me. ???? — “EL IDOLO” ANDRADE (@AndradeElIdolo) March 22, 2021

Andrade is engaged to WWE Superstar Charlotte Flair. Most married men are familiar with the phrase, “Happy Wife, Happy Life.” Based on this tweet, the former NXT Champion subscribes to this idea.

Happy live, happy wife!!! Y no estoy triste!! Súper feliz. ?????? pic.twitter.com/RPVLoCNoLx — “EL IDOLO” ANDRADE (@AndradeElIdolo) March 22, 2021

- Advertisement -

WWE announced Andrade’s release on Sunday. In a statement posted at WWE.com, the company wished him the best in his future endeavors.

Superstars who are released by WWE are customarily bound by a 90-day non-compete clause. If this condition applies, he would be free to work elsewhere at the end of June 2021.

The 31-year-old grappler recently filed to trademark his former ring name, La Sombra. Andrade will be a coveted free agent when he is able to work elsewhere this summer.