Andrade WWE Release Reportedly Denied By Company

Andrade has generated interest in his status with WWE after some questionable actions on his social media. He removed all mentions of WWE from his Twitter and Instagram bio. SEScoops had learned that Andrade has asked for his release from WWE this past Monday at Raw. Andrade has not been featured on WWE programming since October 2020, so it’s understandable why he wants out. However, according to a new report, it looks like the company is not too keen on letting him go yet.

Wrestling Observer is reporting that WWE has denied Andrade’s request of release from the company. Keep in mind that there neither WWE nor Andrade himself have commented on the situation yet, so we can’t be too sure of what’s cooking behind the scenes. Hopefully, WWE wants to keep him because they actually have some plans for him, and we wish to see him in the ring soon.

Andrade is engaged to fellow WWE talent Charlotte Flair. During a recent interview, Charlotte revealed that she pitched to be paired with her fiance in the company. “I’ve actually pitched that,” Flair said when asked about working with Andrade. “I would be very much open to that. I’ve done a lot in my career, but nobody has seen me in an on-cam relationship, or in that light. I can come across cold on TV.”

An on-screen pairing with Charlotte could work for “El Idolo,” but it doesn’t seem likely as of now she’s currently involved in a program with Asuka for the WWE Raw Women’s Championship.

The Mexican star was last involved in a tag team with Angel Garza, which was created in June when they first started teaming up. They would try for the Raw Tag Team Championships in multiple losing attempts. The team would break up in October when Garza would turn on him and let The Fiend and Alexa Bliss attack him, officially splitting the team.