Backstage News On Shaquille O’Neal’s Wrestling Training

Shaquille O’Neal and Jade Cargill defeated Cody Rhodes and Red Velvet on Dynamite this week. During the match, Shaq body slammed several people, gave Cody Rhodes a power-bomb (with a Brodie Lee tribute), and eventually was put through two tables.

Shaq’s preparations for the match were recently addressed by Bryan Alvarez on Figure Four Daily.

“I talked to several people and what I’ve gathered is that Shaq has been training for awhile,” Alvarez said on the show. He’d continue to say he’s not sure exactly how long Shaq had been preparing, however.

“I know there were rumors that he had been secretly training since the summer, I don’t know if it’s been that long,” Alvarez continued.

Shaq is believed to have trained with QT Marshall at his gym. Alvarez would continue to say that everyone was really pleased with his attitude as well.

“I believe he was training with QT Marshall. I did hear from multiple people that it was everything that we heard about Pat McAfee. Despite what you may have seen on the videos, where he appeared to be very lazy and half-caring, this guy took it very seriously. He worked his ass off, he was nice to everybody, he was polite and humble, everything you heard about McAfee.”

Alvarez did say that one person told him that Shaq only showed up 2-hours before showtime, however.

“I was so impressed with Shaq,” Alvarez continued. “I don’t want him to be a regular but I wish he was signed and every 6-months he’d be Andre.”