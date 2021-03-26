Bobby Lashley: Haven’t Been Able To Develop WrestleMania Storyline

Bobby Lashley is set to face Drew McIntyre to defend his WWE Championship at WrestleMania 37’s Night One next month in April. The two got involved in the title picture back in February on the Elimination Chamber event. Lashley had helped The Miz to cash in Money in the Bank by attacking McIntyre after his Chamber match. While Lashley was able to face Miz for the title as part of the deal for helping him, and now that he is in a program with McIntyre, the champion admitted that they haven’t been able to develop the storyline properly yet because they haven’t had the opportunity to. Lashley’s initial time as champion was spent with Miz, while McIntyre was juggling between Lashley and Sheamus at Fastlane. “The Almighty” has said that they will try to build something up the next few weeks before their big match at WrestleMania.

Speaking to the We Watch Wrestling podcast, Bobby Lashley stated, “Me and Drew are going to go all out, we’re going to beat the hell out of each other. That’s what we always do. We’re going to have to build something up the next few weeks because we haven’t had the opportunity to. I had the match with him last year and after that, Lana cost me the win, and we never came back to it. I want to come back to it and there’s a lot of things we can do leading up to WrestleMania. Ultimately, just being in the ring with Drew, I know we’re going to steal the show match-wise. It’s going to be a different match than the other ones. We’re hard-hitting. Sheamus and I beat each other up bad. Drew is going to be that, times ten since it’s WrestleMania.” (h/t Fightful)

Bobby Lashley won a match against Sheamus on Raw this Monday. After the match, Shelton Benjamin and Cedric Alexander came out to beat Sheamus down outside the ring. Drew McIntyre rushed down the ramp and saved Sheamus from the assault. He then went inside the ring and stared down Lashley. As they started arguing, MVP broke it up and told Lashley to save it for WrestleMania. McIntyre then went on to face Alexander and Benjamin in a Handicap match. According to the stipulation of the match, if McIntyre won the match, Benjamin and Alexander would be banned from ringside for the WWE Championship match at WrestleMania. McIntyre was able to pick up the victory which means the two members from Hurt Business won’t be present ringside for Lashley.