Bobby Lashley: Hurt Business Wants Specific Female Wrestler To Join Stable

Bobby Lashley is the WWE Champion and his Hurt Business stablemates, Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin hold RAW tag-team gold. Lashley recently held the United States title and Benjamin has held the 24/7 title during the Hurt Business’ time together as well. The only gold they are missing is in the women’s division. Lashley says he’d like to see a female wrestler join the faction.

“We want dominance and a legacy,” Lashley said recently in an interview with Complex. “That’s what we want. Another thing that we talked about, we don’t even know if we want to go there, but I’ll throw this out: Is there a female that’s going to join the group?”

Lashley also revealed that some thought has already gone into who that person could be. He noted that the faction may not end up going through with the recruiting, however, and isn’t willing to announce the name just yet.

- Advertisement -

“We thought about that. We have some definite names. And if we did go that route, I think we’re all in agreeance of who we would love to have a part of us. Can’t really say right now, but that’s something that’s [on the way]. So we’re trying to play with it, so we’re coming at all different angles.”