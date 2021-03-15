Bobby Lashley On Who Came Up With The Name For The Hurt Business

While Bobby Lashley made his return to WWE in 2018, his career really turned around after the formation of the Hurt Business which has since led to the All Mighty winning the WWE championship for the first time in his career.

The current champion recently had an interview with The Wrap where he talked about his time in the company since his return in detail including his storyline with Lana and more.

During the interview, Lashley discussed the origin of the Hurt Business. The Raw star revealed that he was the one who came up with the name for their group and explained where he got the idea from:

“It was me. I was thinking about this before, I was thinking about the whole thing before, Originally, a boxing coach that I had down in Coconut Creek at American Top Team. He used to always wear this T-shirt and I was like, man, that is incredible man, that needs to be in WWE because that’s my character.”

The former TNA star then talked about the formation of the group. He remembered how MVP’s return was originally going to be a one night thing and he explained how they chose the other members of their group:

“And then when MVP had that Royal Rumble, he was only going to do that, but when he was there, we had worked before and I told him, ‘you are kind of a mix between Suge Knight, and Don King.’ I said, ‘If you mix all those up that is you.’ And I told him about this and then me and him got together and he was like, ‘We can make a real little faction out of this.’

And of course we thought about Shelton (Benjamin), because Shelton wasn’t really doing anything, everybody knows how good Shelton is. I was like, man we got to bring Shelton, because Shelton gets it. And then we needed a young boy to come up, and Cedric (Alexander) is phenomenal.”

Lashley aligned himself with MVP in May last year. They were joined by Shelton Benjamin a month later in June to create the Hurt Business. The three fueded with Apollo Crews, Cedric Alexander and Ricochet for a while before Alexander joined the trio as well.

Apart from this, Bobby Lashley discussed how his current WWE run is different than his previous runs with the company and more. You can check out his full interview at this link.