Bobby Lashley Talks When He Plans To Retire

Bobby Lashley is currently being pushed as one of the top stars of WWE Raw, but at 44-years-old, some fans are curious as to when he plans to wrap up his pro wrestling career.

He spoke about retirement while doing an interview with Bleacher Report. According to Lashley, he has a few years left.

“I know with my career that it’s not going to be a thing where I have 10, 15, 20 more years. Some of these guys do, so mine is kind of a sprint right now. I don’t mind that. I don’t mind ramping it up a little bit because, like I said, I don’t have 10 to 15 more years. I have a few more years left. There’s a lot of goals I want to accomplish, so I have to go hard. My body’s been able to take the abuse I’ve given it, and I knew I could keep going, so I knew it was my time.”

- Advertisement -

Lashley has had two stints with WWE, the first being from 2005-2008. He then went to TNA Wrestling in 2009 and lasted a year there. He then returned to the promotion as it’s now called Impact Wrestling in 2014 until 2018. In total, he held the World Title four times. He returned to WWE in 2018.

Lashley is coming off an impressive United States Title reign, which ended at the Elimination Chamber pay-per-view event, and currently in a feud with The Miz for the WWE Title.