Bow Wow Reveals He Spoke To Soulja Boy About Randy Orton ‘Feud’

Rapper Bow Wow recently appeared on the Heels Pops Chairshots podcast. The rap star discussed a number of topics during the interview, including the recent Twitter ‘beefs’ between rappers and some WWE Superstars.

“I had to call Soulja,” Bow Wow began, discussing the ongoing ‘feud’ with Randy Orton. “I said ‘Soulja you made fun of Randy Orton! This guy has 6.5 million fans. He’s not one of those guys that needs your retweets. Randy Orton is a star. He’s there. Leave him alone! Go after The Miz!’”

Bow Wow also discussed how Bad Bunny has been used on WWE programming over the past few months.

“I love what Bad Bunny is doing,” stated Bow Wow. “But I want to see Shaquille O’Neal stuff. I loved that. It was so entertaining.”

Bow Wow on Shaq

Bow Wow continued talking about Shaq’s appearance on AEW Dynamite, where he took a hellacious bump through two tables to the outside in his match against Cody Rhodes and Red Velvet.

“He got hit in the back with a chair, then he turned around and started whooping everyone” Bow Wow recalled. “Then he took the fall through the table. That’s a once in a life time opportunity to do that.”

Bow Wow has reportedly been considering training to join WWE in the near future. It has not been confirmed how far along, or even if he has begun, training to get inside the squared circle.

