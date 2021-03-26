Bret Hart Believes WWE Should Have Banned Thigh Slapping Years Ago

Bret Hart has given his take regarding leg slaps in WWE.

Vince McMahon issued a new edict earlier this month about wrestlers no longer being allowed to do leg slaps during their matches. The company has placed a sign at the Gorilla position regarding the leg slaps that reads, ‘do not slap leg when kicking.’

The WWE Hall of Famer took part in a virtual signing/meet and greet earlier this week for The Asylum Wrestling Store. This is where he gave his opinion.

- Advertisement -

“I heard a few days ago that they outlawed or banned or nobody’s allowed to do the slap stuff anymore,” said Hart (H/T to POST Wrestling). “And I’m like ‘they should’ve stopped that ten years ago.’ It’s slap, slap, slap, slap.”

Hart recalled how his brother, Owen, was one of the guys that started a lot of that and one of the best to do it.

“But come on, enough is enough, in every match. You see guys do stuff and you’re going, ‘That wouldn’t even make a slap sound.’ When you punch somebody in the jaw, it’s not a slap sound. You know, it’s a different kind of sound and you’re making a slap sound for everything. Every single move you do is a slap sound, slap, slap and I totally agree.”

Hart noted that he’s glad they put their foot down on that but thinks they’re ten years late in doing so. The legendary started added, “they’ve already kind of in a lot of ways, sadly, ruined wrestling by making it so fake.”