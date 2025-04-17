CM Punk On Why He Never Leaves The House Without Bret Hart

CM Punk has made no secret that Bret Hart is a hero of his, and the Best in the World is never far away from the Hitman. Speaking to GQ Sports, Punk revealed that he always carries a figure of the Canadian wrestling icon with him.

“He travels in my fanny pack with me because I often will find myself in situations where I ask myself… What would Bret Hart do?”

Calling the figure a “totem,” Punk is pleased to have a connection to his “old-school roots” with him when he travels. After growing up as a Bret Hart fan, Punk is now honored to have a connection to Bret beyond the figure.

“Bret’s a mentor of mine. I can text him right now and ask him what he thinks in the world… I feel fortunate that I am able to do that.”

Bret Hart will soon become WWE’s first three-time Hall of Famer as his iconic WrestleMania 13 showdown with Steve Austin will be the first ‘Immortal Moment’ inducted. And with Punk being such a fan of the Best there is/was/ever will be, it’s only fitting that he will be on hand to induct the match on the eve of WrestleMania 41.