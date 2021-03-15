Damian Priest On His Mt. Rushmore Of Wrestling

The newest Raw star Damian Priest recently had an interview with The Irish Sun where he talked about a number of things and also revealed which stars he would include in his Mt. Rushmore of wrestling.

The 38-year-old Puerto Rican star made his wrestling debut in 2004 and after competing for promotions such as ROH, he finally signed a WWE contract in 2018.

When asked about the 4 stars he would put in his Mt. Rushmore of wrestling, Damian Priest picked up the likes of the Undertaker and The Rock:

“Four sucks. I have so many. Undertaker’s definitely on there, The Rock is there, and I think it has to be Triple H and Shawn Michaels, Undertaker’s always going to be there. He’s the one that made me fall in love with the business when I was a kid.

And The Rock – just the way he is, not just the wrestling.” said Priest “I came from a similar background. I came from nothing.”

The former NXT star has reportedly made a positive impression on people backstage at Raw since his main roster call up earlier this year.

Damian Priest has recently aligned himself with Bad Bunny and reports suggest that these two will be teaming up to face The Miz and John Morrison at the upcoming WrestleMania 37 event.