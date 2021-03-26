Dana White Rules Out Possible UFC Return For Ronda Rousey

For fans hoping to see Ronda Rousey make a return to the UFC, Dana White has some bad news for you.

The UFC President has shot down the possibility of the former UFC Bantamweight Champion ever returning to the Octagon. He did so as he spoke with the media ahead of Saturday’s UFC 260 pay-per-view event.

While talking about the return of Meisha Tate, who is bitter rivals with Rousey and has lost to her on a few different occasions, White mentioned he recently had a telephone conversation with Rousey. However, they didn’t talk about her MMA return.

- Advertisement -

“Don’t even f***ing start you guys,” said White [h/t/ The Sun]. “Yesterday about lots of different things, not this, but yes we talked yesterday. [She is] Absolutely, positively not coming back ever.”

Rousey lost the UFC title to Holly Holm and then lost her final UFC fight against Amanda Nunes in December 2016 where she lost in the first round by knockout.

She joined WWE in 2018 where she became a top star for the company and became Raw Women’s champion. She worked her last match in WWE against Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair in a triple threat match at WrestleMania 35. Rousey went on hiatus to start a family. Her contract with WWE expires in April.