Danny Burch Reportedly Injured During NXT Main Event

NXT Tag Team Champion Danny Burch was reportedly injured during last night’s episode of NXT. Burch and Oney Lorcan defended their tag titles against Karrion Kross and NXT Champion Finn Balor in the main event of the show.

Danny Burch was removed from the match just past the halfway point. Lorcan and Burch attempted a double suplex on Kross, but Kross reversed the move and it saw Burch take a bad landing on his neck/shoulder.

There is currently no official update on what injury Burch sustained. PWInsider have reported that the Englishman sustained a separated shoulder. Burch was reportedly still being evaluated as of late last night.

With no official statement coming from WWE, it’s unknown what will happen with the NXT Tag Team Championships. Burch and Lorcan are currently in an alliance with former WWE UK Champion Pete Dunne; WWE may opt to run with the ‘Freebird’ rule for the Tag Team Championships until Danny Burch is fit to return.

Check out some of the highlights from the NXT main event last night below: