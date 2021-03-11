Dax Harwood Tweet Sparks Speculation About Chad Gable’s WWE Status

A lot of people believe that Chad Gable deserves more opportunities than he has been given in WWE and now a new tweet from an AEW star has started speculation about his status with the company.

Alpha Academy member Otis recently took on his Twitter to send birthday wishes to his trainer and the former American Alpha member also responded to the tweet saying Otis was his #1 guy.

What’s interesting here is that AEW star Dax Harwood also took note of this exchange and posting a reply of his own, he claimed that Gable is not allowed to respond to him for ‘2 more months’:

Wait, what’s all this #1 talk?! I know you’re not allowed to respond to me publicly for about 2 more months, but c’mon man! HE’S your #1?! https://t.co/8Hv8kBp3AG — Dax FTR (@DaxFTR) March 8, 2021

This tweet from the former WWE tag champion has started speculations about the status and future of Alpha Academy leader with many wondering if we could see him leaving the company soon.

Chad Gable signed with WWE in 2013. While he had a pretty successful run in NXT as part of the American Alpha tag team with Jason Jordan, his career has dwindled after their move to the main roster and the break up of the duo.

His run as Shorty G had led to criticism about WWE management’s handling of the star and even though he quit the gimmick late last year, Gable hasn’t done much since then either.