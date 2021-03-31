Edge Talks Fans Finally Being Back in Attendance for WrestleMania 37

WWE Hall of Famer and one third of the WrestleMania 37 main event Edge recently spoke to app.com. The ‘Ultimate Opportunist’ discussed a number of topics during the interview, including fans finally being back in attendance for a major PPV at WrestleMania 37.

“Our audience, it’s our phantom limb” Edge began. “Without them there, it doesn’t feel quite the same yet. It’s not going to feel the way it’s supposed to until we get there that night and you actually hear a rumble and a roar out there from an audience. Then it will become fully real to me, I think.”

“Right now, as a company, we’re all kind of flying blind” Edge continued. “Because we have these stories and we have this creative but we don’t know what the actual reaction is going to be. When we walk out there, who knows how they’re going to react?”

Edge on Roman Reigns

Edge also talked about how the heel version of Roman Reigns will be affected by fans being there live. Reigns has not yet had the opportunity to unleash his ‘Tribal Chief’ persona on a live crowd since making the turn last year.

“An audience has never seen this (version of) Roman Reigns, and I think this is the Roman Reigns they’ve wanted to see for a long time” Edge claimed. “So how are they going to react? We don’t know. How are they going to react to me at this stage and kind of flipping the switch on finding the old Rated-R Superstar? Who knows.”

“I think the bottom line is you’ve just got to hope they react” The Rated R Superstar concluded. “And I’d like to think, as starved as we all are just for entertainment and a walk back into whatever our new normal is, I’d like to think that’s going to be a pretty ravenous crowd, reaction-wise.”