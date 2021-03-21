Former WWE Star Barry Orton Passes Away At 62

Former WWE star Barry Orton passed away yesterday at the age of 62. He was the uncle of current WWE superstar Randy Orton and the son of Bob Orton Sr.

The wrestling veteran had made his debut in 1976 and competed for promotions such as ICW, WOW, NWA, and IWF before retiring from active competition in 1991.

Orton also had a couple of stints with the then WWF in the 80s. His first run started in 1984 and ended in 1988. He returned to the company in 1990 but he was released only a year later.

Before his first WWE run, the former wrestling star also wrestled under a mask for 3 months as Assassin #3 with Jody Hamilton as a replacement for Hercules Hernandez who had recently been unmasked.

He also tried his hands with the managing role and he managed Jason the Terrible in Stampede Wrestling while making appearances as the masked Zodiac.

After his retirement from the pro wrestling world, Barry Orton transitioned to an acting career though he mostly did minor roles in movies such as Killer’s Mind and Timecollapse.

We at SEScoops send our deepest condolences to the family and friends of the late star.