Former WWE Writer Comments On Fan Criticism Of Vince McMahon

WWE chairman Vince McMahon is often targeted by the fans for incoherent WWE storylines and he is frequently called out for having lost his touch. The executive producer of the Young Rock TV series and former WWE writer Brian Gewirtz recently had an interview with Comicbook.com where he talked about the TV series based on the Hollywood star and more.

During the interview, he also talked about Vince McMahon’s casting in the show and discussing the fan criticism of the boss being out of touch, the former WWE employee told a story of how he presented the idea of the Nexus angle:

“I would say to anyone…the snarky ones who sit back and go, ‘the old man’s lost it,’ or ‘he’s not attached,’ or what have you, I would say you don’t mean Vince. I think the best example is us sitting around the room one day and then, almost at the top of his head, he pitches the entire Nexus angles — if you recall from 2010 when all the NXT guys turned on [John] Cena and stripped the ring.”

Gewirtz continued by sharing the reaction of the creative team to the idea revealing that everyone at the meeting was shocked and they thought that the idea was amazing. He said that while McMahon may not be keeping up with the social trends, the mad genius that he is famous for still exists:

“It was very, very highly buzzed about. It just seemed like maybe the idea did percolate in his head, but he verbalized it for the first time in the meeting. We were all looking at each other like, ‘wow, that was absolutely amazing.’ He might not be up on the latest social trends or whatever, but the mad genius still exists and probably always will.”

The Nexus storyline saw the 8 rookies from season one of NXT rebelling against the WWE management with the on screen goal to get the WWE contracts for all its members except for Wade Barrett. The 14 months run of the group saw many ups and downs but the faction created a lot of buzz during its existence