Goldberg On The Friendship He and Vince McMahon Have Formed

Goldberg returned to WWE after a 12-year absence in 2016. He defeated Brock Lesnar at Survivor Series 2016 in Toronto that year. He’d then win the Universal Championship at Fastlane in 2017 before dropping it to Lesnar at WrestleMania 33. On the newly released “Goldberg at 54” documentary on the WWE Network, Goldberg spoke about the friendship he has formed with Vince McMahon since returning to his company.

“I’ve learned a lot more about Vince this time around,” Goldberg said. “We’ve gotten much closer than we ever would have imagined we could have been back in the day.”

“My first run with Vince wasn’t the most amicable relationship by any stretch of the imagination but I would say that wasn’t Vince alone, that was me versus everybody,” Goldberg continued. “I came in the door with my back against it. It’s just been a weird trip. Then coming back, and then getting to be actual friends with Vince, it’s been a wonderful experience and I would have done it just for that alone.”

“It’s just a different feeling. It was like doing something for your Dad, in a very respectful way. I never imagined I’d have that feeling for him, whatsoever.”

Goldberg lost his last match in WWE at the Royal Rumble. Drew McIntyre defeated him to retain the WWE Championship.