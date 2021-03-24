Great Khali To Be Inducted Into The WWE Hall Of Fame

The Great Khali is headed to the WWE Hall of Fame. The news was announced on Wednesday’s edition of the WWE Now India digital series.

As seen in the player below, Khali’s manager and friend Ranjin Singh informed Khali of the honor.

The Great Khali wrestled for WWE from 2006 to 2014 and 2017-2018. He is a former World Heavyweight Champion.

The 2021 WWE Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony takes place Tuesday, April 6th.

In addition to The Great Khali, this year’s class also includes two-time WWE Women’s Champion Molly Holly and former WCW President Eric Bischoff.

This year’s WWE Hall of Fame Induction ceremony will also feature inductions of the Class of 2020. Last year’s ceremony was canceled due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Earlier this week, Class of 2020 headliner Batista announced he will not attend due to a ‘scheduling conflict.’ The rest of the 2020 lineup includes: