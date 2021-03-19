Home News AEW News

Hikaru Shida & Others Show Support For #StopAsianHate Campaign

By Ian Carey

AEW Women’s World Champion Hikaru Shida and several others are showing their support for the #StopAsianHate campaign online. Over the last year, there has been a signifcant rise in racially motivated violence against Asian-Americans.

“Racially motivated violence and other incidents against Asian-Americans have reached an alarming level across the United States since the outbreak of COVID- 19,” reads a United Nations report released last year. “Chinese Americans and other Asian-Americans, including Korean, Japanese, Vietnamese, Filipino, and Burmese descent, among others, have been subject to racist, xenophobic attacks.”

The advocacy group “Stop AAPI Hate” noted over 2800 reported incidents of anti-Asian racism in the United States from the start of the pandemic to the end of 2020.

“Between March 19, 2020 (when Stop AAPI Hate began collecting reports) and December 31, 2020, Stop AAPI Hate received over 2,808 firsthand accounts of anti-Asian hate from 47 states and the District of Columbia,” a statement released by the organization reads.

For more information or to report an incident, please visit the Stop AAPI Hate website here.

Wrestlers Support #StopAsianHate

In the wake of these incidents and the recent shootings in Georgia, several wrestlers have been showing their support for the #StopAsianHate hashtag online.

