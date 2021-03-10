Impact Results (3/9): Impact vs TNA vs AEW World Title Matches Announced

Impact Wrestling 3/9 was the go-home show for Saturday’s Sacrifice event. Scott D’Amore made a huge announcement as it concerns the main event of Sacrifice and the main event of next month’s Rebellion PPV on this week’s show.

Impact Wrestling 3/9 Quick Results:

Jazz defeated Tasha Steelz James Storm & Chris Sabin defeated Rohit Raju & Shera Trey Miguel defeated Sam Beale Chris Bey defeated Ace Austin ODB defeated Susan

Key takeaways from the show are below:

Scott D’Amore Announces Impact vs TNA and Impact/TNA vs AEW World Title For Title Matches

In the final segment of the show this week, Moose called out Scott D’Amore to make the major announcement he had promised. D’Amore came out to the ring and brought out Swann as well. D’Amore announced that the match between Swann vs Moose at Sacrifice will be title for title. Whoever wins that match will be both Impact and TNA World Heavyweight Champion. He then announced that the winner will also move on to Impact Rebellion on April 24th to face the AEW World Champion, Kenny Omega, in another title for title match.

The show closed with Don Callis talking into a phone, presumably to Kenny Omega, saying things are going just as they had planned.

ODB Picks Up Win Over Susan Ahead Of Title Clash With Deonna Purrazzo

ODB picked up a win this week over Su Yung’s Karen-inspired character of Susan. After Susan decided to pour out OBD’s flask, she took a kick to the gut followed by a Samoan Drop for the win.

After the match, Purrazzo and Kimber Lee attacked ODB, trying to soften her up for Sacrifice. Jordynne Grace and Jazz would make the save, however. This brought out Fire N Flava who will defend against Jazz and Grace at Sacrifice. The segment would close with the heel champions standing tall.

Tony Khan & Tony Schiavone Preview AEW Dynamite

The two Tonys were back this week again. They said they were thrilled with the big buyrate they did with Revolution over the weekend. They promoted Christian‘s appearance on Dynamite this week and noted that he is one of the greatest champions in Impact history.

Khan also said Omega is terrible at building exploding rings but that doesn’t take away from Eddie Kingston’s sacrifice. They then ran down the card for tonight’s Dynamite.

Good Brothers and FinJuice Sign Their Title Match Contracts

At Sacrifice, we will see The Good Brothers and FinJuice clash with the tag-team titles on the line. This week, we saw the two teams sign their contracts. Scott D’Amore presented both teams with their contracts and left, asking both teams to just return the documents after. The 4 men then drank to celebrate beforehand, however. After downing a couple of shots, the two teams broke out into a wild brawl.

TJP Costs Ace Austin Match Against Chris Bey

Ace Austin will challenge TJP for the X-Division Championship this Saturday at Sacrifice. He lost this week to Chris Bey, however. TJP came out to the stage area and provided the distraction, allowing Bey to hit the Art of the Finesse for the win. How will this impact the X-Division title picture? Chris Bey may have just earned a future title shot. Josh Alexander would later confront TJP in the back and state his desire to get a title shot as well.

Sami Callihan Continues To Antagonize Trey Miguel

Sami Callihan continues to claim that Trey Miguel has no passion, and that’s why he didn’t end up with his partners in another promotion. This week, it was revealed that Callihan has taken a former Miguel student, Sam Beale, under his wing. Miguel then defeated Beale fairly easily in singles competition. After the match, however, Callihan delivered a piledriver on Beale to close the segment.

Jazz Showcases Submission Skills In Win Over Tasha Steelz

Jazz and Jordynne Grace will challenge Fire N Flava for the Knockouts tag-team titles at Sacrifice. This week, we saw Jazz face Tasha Steelz in singles competition. The legend was able to wrap Steelz up in an STF to gain the submission win. If Jazz breaks out that hold at Sacrifice, we could have new champions.

Chris Sabin and James Storm Pick Up Win Ahead of Sacrifice

Chris Sabin and James Storm picked up a win over Rohit Raju & Shera this week. Sabin pinned Raju with the Craddleshock. Later in the show, however, the duo confronted Eric Young in the back. They noted that the 3 of them helped build this company but Young is no longer the same person he was. Sabin and Storm were then booked against Young’s stablemates, Joe Doering and Deaner, at Sacrifice.