Jey Uso Provides An Update On Jimmy’s Return To WWE

WWE Superstar Jey Uso says his brother Jimmy is well on the road to recovery and expects him to be back in action soon.

Jimmy Uso has been out of action since last year’s WrestleMania pay-per-view. He tore his ACL while jumping off a ladder during the Triple Threat Ladder Match for the SmackDown Tag Team Championships. During an interview with SportsKeeda this week, Jey Uso addressed Jimmy’s condition.

When asked about the difference between wrestling as a singles competitor vs. being in a tag team, Jey said, “The only difference is my brother is not holding that rope. He’s not in my corner, you know, but in due time, Uce, Uso Penitentiary will be opening soon. Hey, Uce, you just gotta keep your head on a swivel. He gonna be there, you know what I’m saying? It’s not paranoia, it’s The Usos.”

It is certainly encouraging to hear that Jimmy Uso is still on track to return ‘soon.’

Jey Uso will compete against Daniel Bryan in a steel cage at tonight’s WWE SmackDown.