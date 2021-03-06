Jey Uso Wants The Usos To Wrestle Edge & Christian

Christian made his WWE return at the Royal Rumble this year. It was his first real match since 2014. He embraced with Edge during the Rumble which led to many fans speculating about a possible return of their popular tag-team.

Jey Uso was recently interviewed by Fox Sports. During the discussion, he spoke about wanting his team with his brother Jimmy to face Edge and Christian someday.

“We had the Hardy Boyz, and then we had the Dudley Boyz … that’s one more team I have to mark off,” Jey said.

“They’re the OGs of the tag division. That triple-threat ladder match at WrestleMania, bro, like, c’mon. Two out of the three teams, me and my brother got to be blessed to work with … that’s another bucket list. Straight up.”

Uso also spent some time during the interview discussing his latest singles run. Although he noted he misses wrestling alongside his brother, Jey says he always knew he could be on his own.

“I always knew I could hang with singles work because wrestling is wrestling, Uce. The only thing is, it felt weird not having Jimmy with me coming out,” he said of the change. “I’m always on the left. He’s always on the right. It was just a weird vibe.”