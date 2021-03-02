Jim Crockett Jr. In Hospice Care

Legendary wrestling promoter, Jim Crockett Jr. is in grave condition and currently housed in hospice care. The 76-year-old’s liver and kidneys are both said to be failing. His health was addressed on the most recent edition of Wrestling Observer Radio.

“I don’t have a lot of details but from what I understand he took himself off dialysis and he’s in hospice care,” said Dave Meltzer. “That’s kind of a sign that it’s not looking good.”

After taking over his father’s company, Jim Crockett Jr. was elected the NWA President in 1980. He would win two subsequent elections as well. By 1988, WCW and Crockett Promotions were failing financially. He sold his company to Ted Turner but remained on as NWA President until 1991. Crockett would make a few attempts at promoting wrestling in the early to mid-90s but eventually left the industry altogether. He worked as a realtor and mortgage loan originator in the years that followed.

- Advertisement -

“Please keep Jim Crockett jr in your thoughts & prayers. Legendary promoter, ran a big mama & pop co, good to the talent, helped produce some of the best tv. Him & Dusty allowed me to live my dream by being on tbs after I bombed in WWE. Thanked him @starrcast in 2018,” Tweeted Missy Hyatt.