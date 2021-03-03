Kacy Catanzaro Confirms Knee Injury: Partial LCL Tear

NXT star Kacy Catanzaro has confirmed that she is battling a legitimate knee injury.

WWE recently ran an injury angle that saw Catanzaro suffer a leg injury at the hands of Xia Li. During the latest NXT injury report, the company noted that she is not medically cleared to compete.

The ????? has only just begun.



What will Tian Sha have in store for the #WWENXT Universe tonight at 8/7c on @USA_Network? @XiaWWE @Bigboawwe pic.twitter.com/D0AigCE4qh — WWE NXT (@WWENXT) March 3, 2021

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer commented on the situation, noting that it was essentially a ‘storyline’ injury. “It’s not like she’s 100% but she’s fine,” he wrote.

Catanzaro took to social media to give her side of the story. She revealed that she’s recovering from a partial LCL tear, which will keep her out of action for at least the next several weeks.

“It’s been a tough week..” she began. “Coming to terms with a partial LCL tear, but working with a medical staff to get back as soon as I can. You can’t keep me down.”

