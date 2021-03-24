Kane To Be Inducted Into The WWE Hall of Fame

Kane is latest member of the WWE Hall of Fame’s Class of 2021.

WWE announced the news on Wednesday’s edition of The Bump digital series. The Undertaker appeared on the show to announce the news to Kane.

The Undertaker also tweeted, “Kane has been a brother to me on and off screen for over 25 years. Hardworking, loyal, and dedicated. I was honored to be the one to announce he is the newest member of the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2021.”

The WWE Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony takes place Tuesday, April 6th. The event will feature inductions for the Class of 2021 as well as the Class of 2020. Last year’s ceremony was canceled due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2020

The Bella Twins

The New World Order (Hulk Hogan, Kevin Nash, Scott Hall and Sean Waltman)

Jushin “Thunder” Liger

“British Bulldog” Davey Boy Smith

JBL

WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2021