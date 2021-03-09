Kenny Omega ‘Furious’ About Exploding Ring Dud

The ending of Sunday’s AEW Revolution PPV would cast a shadow across the show in its entirety. The Exploding Barbed Wire Deathmatch with Kenny Omega and Jon Moxley was a bloody affair; however the ending ‘explosion’ left a lot to be desired, with some sparkles and small blasts.

Eddie Kingston appeared at the end of the show, trying to help his friend Jon Moxley. Kingston covered his longtime friend in the ring before the impending end of show blast. As mentioned, the blast itself was miniscule.

The issue with this was that Eddie Kingston was selling the explosion massively. Tony Khan discussed the ending during the Revolution post show scrum. “Who would have thought when he drew up the big plan with crayons that maybe the bomb might fail to take both guys out?” Khan noted, saying how Kenny Omega ‘built’ the explosives himself in storyline.

“I thought that for the battle, it really delivered excellent action” Khan continued. “Both guys came out okay, which is great because on paper it looked like the kind of match where somebody could get hurt.”

Dave Meltzer recently reported on Wrestling Observer Radio that Kenny Omega was “furious” at the botch that took place. It’s not currently clear how AEW appear to be trying to rectify the situation, but it is likely that they will try and address it on screen as many fans online have lambasted the brand for the finish to the PPV.