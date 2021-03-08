Kenny Omega Wins Exploding Barbed Wire Deathmatch At AEW Revolution

Kenny Omega and Jon Moxley had one of the most memorable matches in the young history of AEW again.

Omega put the AEW World Heavyweight Championship on the line against Moxley in an exploding barbed wire deathmatch at the AEW Revolution pay-per-view event. There was a 30-minute clock ticking away and when it expired if there wasn’t a pinfall or submission, the explosions would go off.

The match featured most of the ropes being wrapped with barbed wire ad various weapons. Early on, Moxley got sent into the ropes and fireworks went off. He was bleeding early on. Moxley hit a DDT off the apron through two boards with wire and there was an explosion. Omega was also busted open. The Good Brothers came out at one point. Omega hit the One-Winged Angel onto a chair for the win. Post-match, Moxley was handcuffed and beaten down. As the clock started to countdown, Eddie Kingston came out to make the save and covered Moxley as the explosions went off. Unfortunately, the big explosion was a let down.

Overall the match was fun. The ending was lame. pic.twitter.com/cFw8hn4jYB — HeelByNature.com (@HeelByNatureYT) March 8, 2021

The paradigm shift to the barbed wire triple hell on the outside.

Order #AEWRevolution now on all major providers, @brlive, and @FiteTV (international fans) pic.twitter.com/xd8a8MZGWL — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 8, 2021

- Advertisement -

The two wrestlers had worked two prior singles matches against one another with their first being at AEW Full Gear back in November 2019 when Moxley defeated Omega. Their second match took place this past December on an episode of Dynamite as Omega defeated Moxley to win the AEW World Title with the help of Don Callis, which kicked off his heel run.

All Elite Wrestling made this match official on the February 17th edition of Dynamite as Omega and The Good Brothers attacked Moxley after he, Fenix, and Lance Archer defeated Eddie Kingston, The Butcher, and The Blade. Omega did a promo where he granted Moxley his rematch, but wanted it in this type of brutal match.