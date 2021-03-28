Layla On Her Dream Opponent From Current WWE Roster

Former Diva’s champion Layla recently appeared on Excuse Me: The Vickie Guerrero Show where she talked about a number of things and reflected on her WWE career.

Revealing the advice she would give to her younger self, the former champion said that she would tell herself to save her money and stay humble.

During the fan question segment of the show, the wrestling veteran was asked about her dream opponents from past and present and Layla took the name of a current champion from WWE:

“One of the from the past, Chyna because I was such a fan. I was a huge fan, and of course she’s going to kill me within two seconds, but I would totally love to do that, I would love to work Chyna and have one match with her, and in the present, man, there’s so many good girls right now.

They’re all amazing. I mean Sasha [Banks] is amazing, but I feel that’s so predictable.” said Layla, “I think Asuka. I really, really love her work. I just think she’s just so clean and everything. She works really good with everybody.”

The former WWE star also recalled the time she beat Beth Phoenix for the women’s championship in May 2010 and revealed that it was a last minute decision.

According to her, the company needed a new champion because Phoenix was injured. Layla was the only one on the road. So she was chosen as the new champion and she was told about her win on the day of the match itself.