Mick Foley Calls For Lex Luger To Be Inducted Into WWE Hall of Fame

Mick Foley recently penned a column for Chris Jerichos’ website, WebIsJericho, about Lex Luger. Foley makes the case for Luger to be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in the piece.

“In the simplest terms, Lex Luger was far too big of a star not to be in the WWE Hall of Fame,” Foley wrote. “He was one of the very biggest stars of his era, and during his heyday – 1987-1999 – he headlined more pay-per-view shows, sold more tickets, and appeared on more magazine covers than all but a select few superstars of his era.”

Luger is a 2x WCW World Champion. He won the title for the first time in 1991, defeating Barry Windham in a steel cage match at the Great American Bash that year to win the vacant belt. He’d win the belt again in 1997 after defeating Hollywood Hogan on an episode of Nitro.

Wow Mick !!!



Thank you so much for this beautifully written kind and thoughtful article. I admire you as as a fellow performer but much more so for the positive difference you make in my life and so many others just by being who you are. Honored and grateful my friend ? https://t.co/s2MPL2I0Yv — Lex Luger (@GenuineLexLuger) March 22, 2021

Mick Foley Compares His Career To Lex Luger’s

- Advertisement -

“For comparison’s sake, I consider myself a pretty solid choice for the WWE Hall of Fame,” Foley continued. “I certainly don’t remember any type of outcry coming from people who did not think I deserved induction. My career covered the same general era as Luger’s – give or take a few years. I headlined 10 PPV main events in my career – about half as many as Lex. I appeared on the cover of PWI twice. And I was a pretty darn important guy in the business. But so was Lex – and unlike me, he had the pressure of carrying his promotion for months on end.”

Luger also had a run with WWE in the early to mid 1990s. He started with Vince McMahon‘s World Bodybuilding Federation in 1992 before debuting as the Narcissist in 1993. Luger would be packaged as the All-American after that and entered into a feud with Yokozuna. He’d later form the Allied Powers with the British Bulldog before returning to WCW for the first-ever edition of Nitro in 1995.

“It is my hope that this article will get people talking so that even if it does not open the right eyes or change the right minds to facilitate a 2021 WWE Hall of Fame induction, this article – and the buzz I hope it creates – might just serve as a reminder to fans of his era, just how good Lex really was, and perhaps introduce a new generation of fans to “The Total Package.”

Lex Luger replied to Mick Foley’s article, telling, him, “Wow Mick !!! Thank you so much for this beautifully written kind and thoughtful article. I admire you as as a fellow performer but much more so for the positive difference you make in my life and so many others just by being who you are. Honored and grateful my friend.”

Foley revealed that he’s been planning to write this article for several years.