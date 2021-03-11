MJF Forms New Stable On Dynamite, Takes Out Inner Circle (Video)

MJF has formed a new stable of his own featuring stars such as FTR, Wardlow, Shawn Spears, and Tully Blanchard after getting kicked out of the Inner Circle.

Chris Jericho had announced an Inner Circle War Council for this week’s episode of Dynamite after he and the former MLW star failed to capture the tag team titles at the Revolution PPV this past Sunday.

The segment then saw the former world champion teasing some changes to the group and as they were discussing their next move, Sammy Guevera showed a video of MJF.

In the video, the AEW star was trying to convince Jake Hager, Santana, and Ortiz to go against Jericho and telling them that it was time to remove Y2J from the leadership.

MJF told the guys to get Jericho after the reveal but they sided with the former WWE star instead. However, MJF came prepared and he revealed that he had been building a group of his own this whole time.

The lights then went out and FTR, Wardlow, Shawn Spears, and Tully Blanchard were present when it came back. The new group attacked the Inner Circle.

The new AEW stable dominated the Inner Circle in their first outing and the show ended with the faction power bombing Chris Jericho off the stage:

.@The_MJF may be out of the #InnerCircle…But, MJF had something else up his sleeve. Watch #AEWDynamite NOW on @TNTDrama. pic.twitter.com/Zh2aTlBh0x — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 11, 2021

It appears we will get a feud between these two groups in the coming times and it would be interesting to see if this stable helps MJF in reaching the main event status and capture the world title in future.