MLW Confirms Partnership With Dragon Gate Is Still Intact

MLW has confirmed that their partnership with the Japanese wrestling promotion Dragon Gate Pro-Wrestling is still intact despite the year-long halt due to coronavirus.

This partnership had been announced only a month before the pandemic began and both the companies haven’t been able to work together due to travel restrictions that had been put in place.

This year-long halt made many believe that we might not see the two promotions working together anymore but they have confirmed that this is not the case.

MLW aired a new vignette during their Never Say Never event and in the video package seen below they announced that “The gate from Japan has been opened to the Americas”

The company announced some championship matches for the April 14 episode of Fusion as well confirming that Alex Hammerstone will defend the National Openweight Championship against Mil Muertes.

It was also announced that Gino Medina will be challenging the IWA Caribbean Heavyweight Champion Richard Holliday for his title during the show.

More information on the alliance between MLW and Dragon Gate is expected to be revealed in near future. It will be interesting to see how this partnership materializes. Stay tuned for more information on the deal between the promotions.