MLW Never Say Never Preview: Jacob Fatu vs. Calvin Tankman

Major League Wrestling presents MLW: Never Say Never tonight on Youtube and other streaming platforms. The main event will see the Samoan Werewolf Jacob Fatu defending against #1 contender Calvin Tankman.

The following matches are confirmed for this epic broadcast:

MLW World Heavyweight Champion Jacob Fatu vs. Calvin Tankman

Myron Reed vs. Daivari

Grudge Match: Simon Gotch vs. Jordan Oliver

Also scheduled to appear are Alex Hammerstone, Richard Holliday, Alicia Atout and more.

Renowned play-by-play man Ray Flores joins the MLW broadcast team for Never Say Never. For more on his impressive resume, visit MLW.com.

Check out this Tale of the Tape feature for the Fatu vs. Tankman main event: