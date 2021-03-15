Moose Comments On Loss To Rich Swann At Sacrifice

Rich Swann rolled Moose up into a pinning combination and got the 1-2-3 to close out Sacrifice on Saturday night. With the win, Swann moves on to next month’s Rebellion PPV to challenge Kenny Omega for the AEW World Championship.

Former TNA Heavyweight Champion, Moose, took to Twitter to comment on the match and loss.

“Tonight I proved that I’m undoubtedly the Best Big Man in professional wrestling and one of the best wrestlers In the world. I came short of becoming the undisputed champion. Will take time off to reevaluate the past Rebuild Refocus Rebrand and think about the Future,” Moose Tweeted.

- Advertisement -

The finish of the match came after Moose had missed 4 straight spear attempts, crashing into the corner turnbuckle each time. The loss is seemingly the end of an era for Moose, who had been claiming to be the TNA Champion since the spring of 2020. With Swann moving on to a program with Omega, Moose will look to rebuild as he mentioned in his Tweet.

The show also featured Juice Robinson and David Finlay defeating the Good Brothers for the Impact tag-team championships. Rhino also turned heel and aligned with Eric Young’s Violent by Design faction. Ace Austin beat TJP to win the X-Division title.