Nigerian Presidential Aide Sends Message To Apollo Crews

Apollo Crews has been paying homage to his Nigerian heritage as of late on Smackdown. This drew the attention of Bashir Ahmad, the personal assistant to Muhammadu Buhari, President of Nigeria.

Ahmad sent the following Tweet to Apollo recently online:

Naija is another way to say Nigeria or refer to a person from Nigeria.

Other popular wrestlers with Nigerian heritage include Impact’s Moose. His father was from Nigeria and unfortunately passed away on the day Moose committed to the University of Syracuse football program.

Jordan Omogbehin, Style’s bodyguard known as Omos, is from Nigeria.

Babatunde Lukasz Aiyegbusi, also known as Dabba-Kato is from Poland but has Nigerian heritage.

Ezekwesili Nduka is currently training at the Performance Center. He is a former football player and bodybuilder with Nigerian parents.

Apollo Crews on His Nigerian Heritage

Crews spoke with SI.com recently about his new persona on Smackdown.

“This isn’t arrogance or cockiness; it’s just me knowing what I am capable of doing,” Crews said. “My talent has been hidden for too long, and people are finally going to see how great I really am.”

He also spoke about how Roman Reigns has influenced him.

“Roman does everything so well. I’ve watched and learned from him. He’s the best. Everyone wants to be in the spot he’s in, so watching him has taught me so much. I want to be that person who can captivate an audience, with an undeniable greatness. That’s Roman’s level, and that is what I am working toward,” Apollo Crews said.