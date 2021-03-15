NWA Announces Nick Aldis vs Aron Stevens To Main Event “Back For The Attack”

The National Wrestling Alliance has announced that Aron Stevens will challenge NWA World Heavyweight Champion Nick Aldis for the belt this weekend at Back for the Attack. It will be an emotional contest as Stevens is the most recent tag-team partner of “The Question Mark” Joseph Hudson who passed away last month.

Stevens released a statement on Twitter that he would not be portraying a character in the match. Rather, he would be wrestling as his true self.

I’m known for portraying characters. At @nwa #BackForTheAttack for the first time it will be just me. No characters, no frills, just @RealNickAldis & I for the #TenPoundsOfGold 3-21 on @FiteTV — Aron (@AronsThoughts) March 14, 2021

Thunder Rosa, Trevor Murdoch, Elijah Burke, Tim Storm, and Kamille were announced for the show previously. Tyrus, Crimson, Chris Adonis, Jordan Clearwater, and Slice Boogie were announced recently. The event will stream on FITE on Saturday, March 21st, 2021.

Nick Aldis On New PPV Deal Between FITE and NWA

Nick Aldis was interviewed by Metro recently about FITE carrying NWA PPVs in the UK.

“We just hope that it means we can encourage a few more UK fans to give her a go and check out what we have to offer,” Aldis said during the interview. “The main thing that I really wanna convey to anyone who’s gonna read this – if you are one of the millions of fans around the world who have fallen out of love with wrestling because the industry just doesn’t quite hit the notes that you remember it hitting, you might find that the NWA hits those notes.”