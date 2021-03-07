Pat McAfee and Bully Ray Tease AEW Revolution Appearances

AEW will be presenting their Revolution PPV tonight from Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, Florida. Several talents have been rumored for appearances on the show; with the ladder match spot and ‘hall of fame worthy’ talent still to be revealed by the company.

A few different performers in pro wrestling have continued to tease that they’re heading to All Elite Wrestling tonight. NXT and NFL star Pat McAfee and former WWE, ECW and TNA star Bully Ray are among these names.

Bully Ray recently posted an old Dudley Boys ECW promo where he references the phrase ‘revolution.’

“Tonight, from men to heroes” Bully said during the original promo. “From heroes to legends and from legends to gods. The gods become immortal and the revolution continues.”

Bully Ray and Pat McAfee

Pat McAfee also used Twitter to tease an appearance tonight. The one time NXT Superstar posted a video of him packing his wrestling gear, seemingly preparing for a match.

McAfee and AEW star Miro have been going back on forth on social media recently; so there’s potentially a chance that the former NFL kicker might appear in All Elite.

Do you think that Pat McAfee or Bully Ray might appear at AEW Revolution tonight? Let us know in the comments