Paul Heyman Says Jey Uso is ‘Main Event Worthy’ Talent

WWE on screen personality and ‘Special Council To The Tribal Chief’ Paul Heyman recently spoke to GiveMeSport. The (former?) advocate of Brock Lesnar discussed a number of topics during the interview, including working with Roman Reigns and his cousin, Jey Uso.

“If you take a look at SmackDown’s global ratings, Jey Uso was not given the name tag ‘main event Jey Uso’ just because we placed him in the main event” Paul Heyman began.

“Jey Uso has been at the core of the resurgence of SmackDown ratings” stated the former ECW owner. “Since the end of September, he has been in more main events on SmackDown than anybody else on any of WWE’s brands – SmackDown, RAW, NXT, NXT UK…”

Paul Heyman on Jey Uso

- Advertisement -

Paul Heyman also stated that Jey Uso is not only ‘worthy’ of the main event; but the Samoan family member is a ‘picture-perfect’ example of a modern day main event caliber talent.

“And I also will offer that Jey Uso will be ‘main event Jey Uso’… worthy of the main event” Heyman claimed. “Indicative of the main event and a picture-perfect example of the modern-day main event in 2021. Jey Uso is at the top of his game, he’s never been better and Edge will learn that first hand on SmackDown.”

Jey Uso will be taking on Edge this Friday on SmackDown. The winner of the match will be the Special Enforcer for the Universal Championship match at WWE Fastlane this Sunday.