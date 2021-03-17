Paul Heyman Says The Rock Contacted WWE For Roman Reigns WrestleMania Match

The Rock vs. Roman Reigns for WrestleMania 37 has been in the talks for a long time, but unfortunately it isn’t going to materialize, at least this year. The dream match has been teased for over a year now and fans had hoped to see the match at the Grandest Stage Of Them All. While there doesn’t seem to be any indication of the match happening anytime soon, Paul Heyman said in an interview that negotiations for the match are taking place.

“If I could show you one day’s worth of text messages, emails and calls that come into my phone from some of the biggest superstars in sports and entertainment on this planet, it would blow your mind,” Paul Heyman told GiveMeSport in a recent interview. “Crossover celebrities in their prime would love to step into a WrestleMania ring with Roman Reigns. It’s not just Dwayne Johnson. The Rock is just one of many. Top stars in many sports are yearning for the publicity, the notoriety, fame, legacy and money of main eventing WrestleMania with Roman Reigns.”

Roman Reigns vs. The Rock is a match that both men themselves are interested in. It would be one of the biggest marquee matches that the company could assemble. Rock being one of the biggest movie stars right now with a demanding schedule could make it tricky to actually take place. Triple H has said that if Rock wants to do it then WWE will do “everything” to make sure it happens. “If fans want to see it, we will make it happen. But it really comes down to does The Rock want to it and does he have the time to do it.”

If not now, then later. Roman Reigns has said that it would make sense for him to face The Rock when WrestleMania returns to Hollywood. “We’ll go to Hollywood for WrestleMania 39, and I think it just makes sense, he’s the biggest box office attraction for the big screen. So, to be able to take that and match it up with the biggest box office attraction in sports entertainment, I think some magic would be made,” Reigns said regarding the matchup.

The match has been in discussions for a few years now and The Rock has discussed what the potential match could be like multiple times before. “The People’s Champ” said that he’d be honored to wrestle his cousin at a future WrestleMania. He even relayed that not only would he be honored to face him in the ring, he’d be also more than glad to put Reigns over on that stage.