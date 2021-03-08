Paul Wight Reveals Vince McMahon’s Reaction To Him Signing With AEW

AEW held a post-show media scrum following Sunday night’s AEW Revolution pay-per-view from Jacksonville, FL. SEScoops was on the call and there were several interesting news items discussed.

Paul Wight was one of the AEW performers who took the time to field some questions.

White was a significant acquisition for All Elite Wrestling after spending nearly twenty years with WWE. However you feel about the way he’s been portrayed on television over the past few years, there’s no questioning he is a Hall of Fame caliber talent.

Paul Wight and Vince McMahon

- Advertisement -

The giant was asked about Vince McMahon‘s reaction to the news of him jumping to AEW. Wight revealed that McMahon actually called him the day his signing was announced. McMahon was gracious, congratulated him on this new opportunity. He told Wight that he’d be an asset to AEW and this was a good move for his career.

He felt like he did everything there was to do in WWE and sees AEW as an exciting new opportunity.

Wight was adamant that there was no heat or ‘dirt’ between him and Vince McMahon. They remain on good terms. He recently starred in The Big Show Show on Netflix (2020), a sitcom that was not renewed after its first season.