Randy Orton Rips Soulja Boy For Calling Wrestling Fake

Randy Orton has called out Soulja Boy for comments the rapper made about WWE being fake. Soulja Boy Tweeted out that the rap game is faker than WWE and drew heavy criticism from those in the wrestling industry and some of its fans.

Rap game faker than WWE — Soulja Boy (Drako) (@souljaboy) February 28, 2021

Retribution‘s T-Bar then responded to Souja Boy.

“Does the rap game take years off your life and leave you with countless injuries and debilitating pain? Oh well maybe just stick to super soaking hoes or whatever it is you did 15 years ago,” T-Bar Tweeted.

Randy Orton then posted two Tweets in response.

“Fake? Dare this prick to step up. He dont like movies? Consider us actors that do stunts, without pads 200 days a year and don’t bitch when we get surgically repaired and come right back. Consider us 100 times tougher then anyone you’ve come across. Aint nuthin but a bitch ass…” Orton Tweeted.

Orton then noted that Bad Bunny would win in a fight against Soulja Boy.

Ps @sanbenito would beat the fuck outta you. Why? How? Because he’s seen our world. Respects it and knows what it takes and finds himself lucky to be a part of it. You wanna talk fake? Pawn that cheap ass chain and come work for it you one hit wonder ass mutha fucka https://t.co/zJPMmuqskr — Randy Orton (@RandyOrton) March 2, 2021

Soulja Boy then began responding to Orton.

Do u know who the fuck I am. I’ll bring the REAL to wrestling don’t play with me. Randy Ortonnnnnnnn?????????? https://t.co/Yx9cfODoIJ — Soulja Boy (Drako) (@souljaboy) March 2, 2021

‘Crank that’ came out in ‘07 you had a hell of a year. Serious $. Hats off to ya my dude. Here’s the thing tho… I like rap. I bump that shit all day whether it’s tunechi, meek, JZ…but you call what I do to survive, fake? Fuck that. Come to my world and say that. Dare ya https://t.co/P3qx5bu6ks — Randy Orton (@RandyOrton) March 2, 2021

If you mad because I spit facts just say that. What you do is FAKE and I stand on that. What I do is REAL. Come to your world? Lol welcome to Soulja World ? ?? https://t.co/KofrYkD95J — Soulja Boy (Drako) (@souljaboy) March 2, 2021

U spittin facts? Seems like all you spittin is the same mess you rap about. Nut. Clear your throat my dawg, and be there. Enough talk. Back it up. https://t.co/rN8JY5AX3q — Randy Orton (@RandyOrton) March 2, 2021

Fans are now hoping to possibly see Orton vs Soulja Boy in a WWE ring someday. Some are event Tweeted out match graphics like the one below:

