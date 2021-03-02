Randy Orton Rips Soulja Boy For Calling Wrestling Fake

Randy Orton has called out Soulja Boy for comments the rapper made about WWE being fake. Soulja Boy Tweeted out that the rap game is faker than WWE and drew heavy criticism from those in the wrestling industry and some of its fans.
Retribution‘s T-Bar then responded to Souja Boy.
“Does the rap game take years off your life and leave you with countless injuries and debilitating pain? Oh well maybe just stick to super soaking hoes or whatever it is you did 15 years ago,” T-Bar Tweeted.
Randy Orton then posted two Tweets in response.
“Fake? Dare this prick to step up. He dont like movies? Consider us actors that do stunts, without pads 200 days a year and don’t bitch when we get surgically repaired and come right back. Consider us 100 times tougher then anyone you’ve come across. Aint nuthin but a bitch ass…” Orton Tweeted.
Orton then noted that Bad Bunny would win in a fight against Soulja Boy.
Soulja Boy then began responding to Orton.
Fans are now hoping to possibly see Orton vs Soulja Boy in a WWE ring someday. Some are event Tweeted out match graphics like the one below:
Big E is hoping the influx of rappers into wrestling will lead to the revival of a once-beloved video game.