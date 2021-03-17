RetroMania Wrestling Update On Console Release Dates

RetroMania Wrestling had to delay the release of its game on consoles last month. The game did release through Steam to positive reviews, however. In a recent Developer’s Vlog on YouTube, Retrosoft confirmed a release date for the game on Xbox and gave updates on other console release dates.

Xbox owners will be happy to know that the game will be released on the console next Tuesday, March 23rd, 2021. A release on Switch is likely to come not long after that, though an official date was not revealed.

We can now confirm that the Xbox One release of RetroMania Wrestling is set for one week from today: Tuesday, March 23, with the Switch release coming very shortly after.



Mike will go much more in detail on these, as well as PS4 and iiRcade on tonight's Developer's Vlog. — RetroMania Wrestling (@RetrosoftStudio) March 16, 2021

The wait for PS4 will be longer, the developers warn. They noted in the developer’s blog that Sony is in a backlog for approvals. They noted they will likely not know more about a PS4 release date for a week or so but it’s not clear.

The game currently has a rating of 9 out of 10 on Steam. It is the sequel to the 1991 arcade game “WrestleFest.”

RetroMania Wrestling Roster