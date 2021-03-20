Rhea Ripley’s Raw Debut Date Confirmed

WWE has confirmed that the former NXT women’s champion Rhea Ripley will be making her Raw debut on Fastlane follow-up episode of the show this Monday.

The company announced the former champion’s main roster call up on the Red Branded show back in February. They had been airing promos for her arrival since then but the officials had not confirmed the date for her debut.

Rhea Ripley signed with WWE back in 2017 and competed in the inaugural Mae Young Classic where she was defeated by Dakota Kai in the second round.

- Advertisement -

The female star made her NXT debut after this and became the inaugural NXT UK women’s champion after joining the newly established brand in 2018.

She made her surprise return to the NXT brand in 2019 and Ripley went on to win the NXT women’s championship after defeating Shayna Baszler towards the ending of the year.

The NXT star kept the title until WrestleMania 36 where she dropped it to the 2020 women’s Royal Rumble winner Charlotte Flair at the event in April.

She continued competing in the NXT brand in the following months. Rhea Ripley also participated in the 2021 women’s Royal Rumble but she has been away from in ring action since then.