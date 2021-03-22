RVD On What It Would Take For Him To Make A WWE Return

Wrestling veteran Rob Van Dam has recently been working with WWE for an episode of the upcoming WWE Icons documentary series of the company.

The hardcore star has also been talking about his time with the company while promoting the series on various interviews, making fans wonder if we will see him making a comeback for one final run with the promotion.

During his recent interview with The Dropkick Podcast, RVD talked about the possibility of a comeback, and he explained that he is not going to be working a full-time schedule:

“One thing that I know is that there’s no way that I would ever go back to the schedule that I was on, you know what I mean?

Right now, the pandemic, it doesn’t look like anybody’s doing that schedule but I don’t expect that to last that much longer. Looks like my perspective is like the world is starting to open back up again and so I expect there to be some shows.”

The former ECW champion went on to say that he would be interested in a return if the money is worth it before claiming that fans shouldn’t hold their breath to see RVD on TV again:

“But you know money talks, you know what I mean? Like if it was right then it’s worth it, but definitely I don’t have any interest in being, you know [full-time]. I don’t get excited about working with young kids, I don’t miss being in the ring, I don’t care. If it’s worth it, it’s worth it.

It’s not that I don’t care, but It’s just you know I go with the flow and that’s how I make my decisions. I wouldn’t hold my breath to see me wrestle on TV again.”

RVD’s last run with WWE came in 2013 when he returned for the Money In The Bank PPV in July and had feuds with people like Alberto Del Rio before finishing up with the company in August 2014.