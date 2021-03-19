RVD Talks Nixed Romantic Storyline With Stephanie McMahon

Former WWE star RVD recently had an interview with The Dropkick Podcast where he talked about things such as finding success as a singles star and more.

During the interview, the hardcore star also talked about his early days in WWE and revealed an interesting angle that was planned for him before it was nixed.

According to the former ECW champion, the officials had planned a romantic storyline between RVD and Stephanie McMahon but it had to be nixed because of his girlfriend at the time:

“Something that comes to mind is when I first got there they wanted me to do a bit of a romance angle with Stephanie and myself. And my evil ex was like the most insecure b—h on the planet and I was like thinking, ‘oh my God, this gonna cost me so much grief at home.’

We had a talk, me and Stephanie, and she said, ‘you know, just think of this like you’re an actor’. I was like, ‘that’s cool, except you call me Joe Blow because I’ve been Rob Van Dam for the last ten years’.”

The former TNA star first became famous during his 5-year stint with the original ECW from 1996 to 2001 before the company folded. He was part of the company’s final PPV Guilty as Charged in 2001.

RVD was signed to a short-term WWE deal several months after the folding of ECW. He went on to have a long run with the company after impressing the officials which lasted till 2007.