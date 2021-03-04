Ryo Mizunami Wins AEW Women’s Title Eliminator Tournament

Ryo Mizunami has earned the chance to become the AEW Women’s World Champion on this week’s AEW Dynamite, as she defeated former champion Nyla Rose in the finals match of the Women’s World Championship Eliminator Tournament. Mizunami was part of the Japan Division of the tournament along with Maki Itoh, Yuka Sakazaki, and Aja Kong.
With the win, Ryo Mizunami has earned a title shot at Hikaru Shida’s Women’s Championship at this Sunday’s Revolution pay-per-view event. After Mizunami’s win, Shida who was sitting at ringside, came up to the ring and presented the trophy to Mizunami as part of the ceremony of her winning the tournament. While shaking hands, Mizunami hit a forearm to Shida and the two then began trading shots. Shida was able to knock her challenger down as they both stared each other down.
Ryo Mizunami, affectionately called aniki — which is a Japanese honorable term for an older brother or a superior — is a veteran joshi wrestler who started her career in 2004. She was planning to retire from pro wrestling in 2019 until she was part of a six-woman tag team match at AEW’s Double or Nothing event that made her stay wrestling. She would go back to wrestling in Japan as a free agent and would return to America by winning the Japanese bracket of the AEW Women’s World Championship Eliminator Tournament.
Updated AEW Revolution Card
- AEW World Champion Kenny Omega vs. Jon Moxley in an Exploding Barbed Wire Deathmatch
- AEW Women’s World Champion Hikaru Shida vs. Ryo Mizunami
- AEW World Tag Team Champions The Young Bucks vs. The Inner Circle (Chris Jericho and MJF)
- Team Taz (Brian Cage and Ricky Starks) vs. Darby Allin and Sting in a Street Fight
- Adam Page vs. Matt Hardy in a “Big Money Match”
- Cody Rhodes vs. Scorpio Sky vs. Penta El Zero Miedo vs. Lance Archer vs. Max Caster vs. TBA in a Face of the Revolution Ladder Match for a future AEW TNT Championship match
- Miro and Kip Sabian vs. Best Friends (Orange Cassidy and Chuck Taylor)
- Bear Country vs. Silver & Reynolds vs. Evil Uno & Stu Grayson vs. Santana & Ortiz vs. The Butcher & The Blade vs. Private Party vs. Top Flight in a Casino Tag Team Royale for a AEW World Tag Team Championship match
- Riho and Thunder Rosa vs. Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. and Rebel on the pre-show