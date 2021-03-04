Ryo Mizunami Wins AEW Women’s Title Eliminator Tournament

Ryo Mizunami has earned the chance to become the AEW Women’s World Champion on this week’s AEW Dynamite, as she defeated former champion Nyla Rose in the finals match of the Women’s World Championship Eliminator Tournament. Mizunami was part of the Japan Division of the tournament along with Maki Itoh, Yuka Sakazaki, and Aja Kong.

With the win, Ryo Mizunami has earned a title shot at Hikaru Shida’s Women’s Championship at this Sunday’s Revolution pay-per-view event. After Mizunami’s win, Shida who was sitting at ringside, came up to the ring and presented the trophy to Mizunami as part of the ceremony of her winning the tournament. While shaking hands, Mizunami hit a forearm to Shida and the two then began trading shots. Shida was able to knock her challenger down as they both stared each other down.

It's official! This Sunday, March 7th at #AEWRevolution it's the champion @shidahikaru taking on the challenger @mizunami0324.



Ryo Mizunami, affectionately called aniki — which is a Japanese honorable term for an older brother or a superior — is a veteran joshi wrestler who started her career in 2004. She was planning to retire from pro wrestling in 2019 until she was part of a six-woman tag team match at AEW’s Double or Nothing event that made her stay wrestling. She would go back to wrestling in Japan as a free agent and would return to America by winning the Japanese bracket of the AEW Women’s World Championship Eliminator Tournament.